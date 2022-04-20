Noida: Meerut Resident Held In Drug Case

Noida: A suspected drug peddler was arrested in Uttar Pradesh''s Greater Noida on Wednesday after over 38 kg of cannabis was allegedly recovered from him, police said. Mohammed Idris, a native of Meerut district, was held in the Dankaur area while he was transporting the contraband in a Haryana-registered car, police said. The accused was held with 38.50 kg of cannabis. He told police that he was carrying the cannabis for two people and shared their details, a police spokesperson said. The Gurgaon-registered Maruti Ciaz has been impounded and Idris booked under the Naroctic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the spokesperson said. —PTI