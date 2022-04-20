Noida: Father arrested for raping 13-year-old daughter

Noida: A 45-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping his minor daughter in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Wednesday, police said.

The man, a labourer hailing from Bihar, would often get drunk and force himself upon his 13-year-old daughter, a senior police official said.

A complaint was filed by his wife at the Phase 2 police station on July 24, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Women Safety) Vrinda Shukla said.

"The woman alleged in her complaint that her husband would rape their daughter after consuming alcohol but the fear of public shame and disrepute to the family kept her from approaching the police initially," Shukla said.

The DCP said the accused was arrested on Wednesday after registration of an FIR and initial probe.

He has been booked under Indian Penal Code section 376 (rape) as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, the police said, adding further proceedings were underway.

—PTI