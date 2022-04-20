Noida: 79 New COVID-19 Cases Take Tally To 5,509, Active 921

Noida: Uttar Pradesh''s Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday recorded 79 new COVID-19 cases which pushed the district''s tally to 5,509, official data showed.

The number of active cases rose to 921, as 43 more COVID-19 patients got discharged since Sunday,Â according to the data for a 24-hour period released by the UP Health Department.

The number of active cases in the district showed a steady rise over the past week. There were 886 active cases on Sunday, up from 846 on Saturday, 796 on Friday, 730 on Thursday and 679 on Wednesday,Â the data showed.

So far, 4,545 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the second highest among districts in UP after Lucknow (4,728),Â it showed. The district has recorded 43 deaths linked to coronavirus so far, with a mortality rate of 0.78 per cent among positive cases, according to official statistics. The recovery rate of patients dropped slightly to 82.50 per cent from 82.89 per cent on Sunday. It was 83.31 per cent on Saturday, 83.89 per cent on Friday, 84.77 per cent on Thursday and 85.48 per cent on Wednesday, as per the statistics.

Gautam Buddh Nagar (921) stands 10th on the list of districts in the state in terms of active cases.

The maximum active cases are inÂ Lucknow (4,345) followed by Kanpur Nagar (3,640), Allahabad (1,828), Varanasi (1,756), Bareilly (1,569), Gorakhpur (1,219), Ballia (1,097), Jaunpur (1,070) and Ghaziabad (929), according to the data.

There were 40,191 active cases across Uttar Pradesh, while the death toll reached 1,778 with 50 fatalities since Sunday.

So far, 55,393 patients have recovered across the state, showed the data. PTI