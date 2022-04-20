Noida: 79 New COVID-19 Cases Push Tally To 6,486

Noida: Uttar Pradesh''s Gautam Buddh Nagar on Sunday recorded 79 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the district''s caseload to 6,486, official data showed.

So far, 43 people have died from the virus in the district. The number of active cases reached 873, up from 867 on Saturday and 826 on Friday, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

The district currently ranks 14th in the state in terms of active cases, the data showed.

Also, 72 more patients got discharged during the period. So far, 5,570 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the third highest among districts in UP after Lucknow (9,633) and Kanpur (5,798), it showed.

The district has so far recorded 43 deaths linked to coronavirus and the mortality rate among positive cases dropped to 0.66 per cent from 0.67 per cent on Saturday, according to official statistics.

The recovery rate of patients improved slightly to 85.87 per cent from 85.79 per cent on Saturday, as per the statistics.

The maximum active cases in the state are in Lucknow (7,628) followed by Kanpur Nagar (4,275), Gorakhpur (2,491), Varanasi (2,313), Allahabad (2,290), Bareilly (2,017), Ghaziabad (1,062), Saharanpur (993), Aligarh (971), Azamgarh (970), Ballia (936), Kushinagar (893), and Basti (914), according to the data.

There were 51,537 active cases across Uttar Pradesh. So far, 1,00,432 patients have recovered across the state, while the death toll linked to COVID-19 stood at 2,449 on Sunday, showed the data. PTI