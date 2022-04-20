Noida: 7 arrested, 425 penalised for lockdown violations

Noida (UP): Seven people were arrested and owners of 425 vehicles penalised across Noida and Greater Noida on Wednesday for allegedly violating the lockdown curbs, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said.

Also, three vehicles were impounded during the day.

The Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144 is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar, whose urban areas fall in the coronavirus red zone, even as general lockdown curbs continue due to the pandemic.

"One FIR was registered on Wednesday for the lockdown violation and seven people arrested. A total of 1,353 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 425 of them, while another three were impounded," the police said in a statement.

The FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and violation of prohibitory orders put in place under the CrPC Section 144, which bars assembly of four or more people, they said.

The Noida-Delhi border continues to remain sealed for movement except for essential services and people having passes issued by the district administration, the officials said.

The district has so far recorded 521 coronavirus cases, including eight deaths, according to official figures on Wednesday. PTI