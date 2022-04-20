Noida: 35 New COVID-19 Cases, 13066 Test Samples Collected So Far

Noida: Thirty-five more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Saturday, taking the tally in the district to 865, officials said.

Also, 17 patients were discharged post recovery from the deadly virus, even as the number of active cases stood at 359 in the district, they said. Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, has so far witnessed 12 deaths linked to COVID-19, according to official figures.

"On Saturday, 35 people were found positive for COVID-19 and total positive cases till date stand at 865. Also, 17 patients were discharged, while a total 494 patients have recovered so far. There are 359 active cases now," District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said. The official statement also mentioned that till date 13,066 samples have been collected for COVID-19 test in the district, while 493 such tests have been conducted since Friday, a data that has been made public after more than two weeks.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has 6,221 COVID-19 tests per million population as against a national figure of 3,913, it claimed.

Among the new patients, 19 were tested by private laboratories and 16 by government facilities, Dohare said in a statement. Of the 35 cases, 30 patients are ILI (which means they have influenza-like illness), it stated, adding that five patients are contacts of people who have previously tested positive for COVID-19. The recovery rate of patients stood at 57.10 per cent, according to official statistics.

Dohare, a senior doctor, said the district has started a special campaign to conduct maximum sampling of people to detect COVID-19 at the earliest and identity high-risk numbers. "Sampling is being done in old-age homes, orphanages, urban slums, while hospital staff, vendors, delivery boys, drivers and conductors, auto-rickshaw drivers, front line works, chemists, etc will be especially involved in the sampling," he said.

He said there are five laboratories, including three government ones, in Gautam Buddh Nagar for COVID-19 testing, while there are eight sample collection centres across Noida and Greater Noida. "General public can dial 18004192211 and get an appointment for testing after getting a recommendation from a team of doctors who will talk to them and find out if they require tests as per the protocol," he added. PTI