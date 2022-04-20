Noida: 2 held for murder, search for third accused underway

Noida (Uttar Pradesh): Two accused have been arrested from Noida in Uttar Pradesh in connection with the murder of one Aditya Soni who went missing on July 5, police said on Monday.

While talking to ANI, Rajesh Singh, DCP Noida said that the missing complaint was registered in Kasna Police Station on July 5.

"Aditya Soni's mother Neelu Soni had registered a missing complaint in Kasna police station and police was investigating the matter. On Monday, we have arrested two accused-- Dev Bhati and his brother--in connection with the murder of one Aditya Soni who went missing on July 5. We will nab the third accused soon. Also, we have recovered belongings of the deceased from the two accused." DCP said.

Anil Kumar Verma, Aditya's maternal uncle detailed about the incident unfolded.

"Aditya Soni was my nephew. He went with his friend from on July 5. When we asked him to come back, he said he will come later when he did not come back, we had registered the complaint here." he said.

"On Monday, the police informed us that he has been murdered," he added. (ANI)