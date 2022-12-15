Noida: 12 arrested for defrauding & harassing individuals via a Chinese loan app

Noida (The Hawk): 12 people connected to a Chinese lending app, through which they harassed and scammed a number of people, have been detained by the Noida Police cyber unit.

Using the app, the accused gave individuals modest sums of money between Rs 3,000 and Rs 4,000 before threatening to share their offensive modified photographs and pressing them to repay 10 to 20 times the original loan amount.

From their possession, police seized 36 desktop computers, 15 laptops, 8 smartphones, 2 dialers, 135 SIM cards, 10 headphones, and Rs. 1.5 lakh in cash.

Punit Tuli, Mohd Afzal, Jitendra, Neeraj Lal, Shivam, Azeem, Aakash Srivastava, Sumit, Arun Singh, Siddharth Ojha, Rajnessh Jha, and Bharat are the names of the arrested suspects.

They used to break into the phones of users who applied for loans using the app and steal their contact information, images, and videos. Later, these suspects allegedly threatened victims with altered images and recordings in an effort to coerce payment from them. To that end, they even established a call centre in Sector 63.

