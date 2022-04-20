Noida-returnee tests corona-positive in UP's Bareilly

Bareilly (UP): With the first corona-positive case reported in Bareilly district on Sunday, the district administration has launched a massive sanitization drive.

According to reports, a youth living in Subhash Nagar tested positive for corona virus on Sunday. The youth had come to Bareilly form Noida on March 21.

The youth, sources, said works in a company in Noida where people have already tested positive for the deadly virus.

Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said on Sunday that a close watch was being kept on the company and its workers most of whom were in self-isolation.

The youth in Bareilly has now been admitted to the isolation ward of a private hospital and his family has been quarantined. The health officials are drawing up a list of persons who interacted with the corona-positive youth.

Meanwhile, a sanitization drive began in Bareilly on Sunday afternoon and the lockdown was strictly enforced.

