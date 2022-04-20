Noida Police On Alert Ahead Of Diwali, Top Cop Cautions Against COVID-19

Noida: The police in Uttar Pradesh''s Gautam Buddh Nagar have stepped up vigil ahead of Diwali and other festivals, warning of action against anti-social elements and cautioning people against not following COVID-19 protocols in public places.

Police Commissioner Alok Singh on Monday issued directives to all personnel to ensure strict checking at public places that attract crowds during the festive season and at sensitive locations across Noida and Greater Noida.

"All necessary guidelines have been issued to police officials and officers to step up vigil and ensure law and order for peaceful celebrations during the festive season while also making sure that COVID-19 protocols are strictly followed," Singh said.

"The police are monitoring anti-social elements and mischief mongers and would ensure strict action against them should they try to disrupt peace," he said, according to a statement

The district police chief also asked people to take precautions against COVID-19.

"People stepping out of their homes should ensure that they wear a face mask or face cover. They should also ensure social distancing at public places and crowded markets to prevent the infection from spreading," he said. According to the statement, the police are carrying out security checks and generating awareness among people about the pandemic while ensuring strict action against offenders. With 19,414 COVID-19 cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar is among Uttar Pradesh''s worst-hit districts. —PTI