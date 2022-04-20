Noida Police Diverts Traffic Towards DND Flyway Due To Ongoing Farmers' Protests

Greater Noida: The Noida police on Saturday diverted traffic towards the DND (Delhi Noida Direct) flyway at the inter-state border after protesting farmers blocked the road leading to Delhi from here.

"Farmers sitting on Chilla border road have blocked Noida to Delhi. We have diverted traffic towards the DND (Delhi Noida Direct) flyway, so the public should not face any inconvenience. We have diverted traffic to two-three different points, which are our inter-state border points," Love Kumar, Additional CP (Law and Order), Noida told ANI.

Earlier in the day, a group of protesting farmers was detained by police on Yamuna Expressway, while they were attempting to break the barricades in order to proceed towards the national capital.

The fifth round of talks between leaders of farmer groups and ministers of the central government began on Saturday at Vigyan Bhawan here to end a deadlock over the new farm laws. A written reply of the minutes of the last meeting was given to the farmers after farmers' representatives asked the government to give a pointwise written reply.

Farmers said that they need a solution/commitment. They said that they do not want further discussion and want to know what has the government decided on the farmers' demand.

On December 3, the farmers held the fourth round of talks with the Centre and said the government had talked of bringing some amendments to farm laws. In the fourth round of the meeting, farmer leaders suggested the government to hold a special session of the Parliament and sought the abolition of the three farm laws.

Meanwhile, a nationwide shutdown has been called by the protesting farmers on December 8. The farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. —ANI