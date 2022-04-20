Noida MLA Pankaj Singh Takes Stock Of COVID Situation With DM Suhas LY

Noida: Noida MLA Pankaj Singh on Thursday said he visited the Gautam Buddh Nagar's COVID-19 control centre and met with District Magistrate Suhas L Y to take stock of the pandemic situation.

The district on Thursday night also got a COVID-19 website developed by the district administration which provides real-time information on availability of hospital beds, including those in ICUs and with ventilators. The website -- https://gbncovidtracker.in/ -- also provides contact number and Google map location of the COVID-affiliated hospitals in the district, the administration said.

Residents of Noida and Greater Noida have been demanding such an online platform for the past several days. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath too had asked all districts of the state to prepare a facility like this in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19. 'The district administration has prepared the COVID-19 dashboard and it will show real-time availability of various categories of beds in hospitals. The dashboard is almost ready and is likely to go live for public in a day or two,' Singh told PTI following a tour of the district COVID Control Centre.

The website however went online within hours of his visit.

The BJP leader said he had a detailed interaction with DM Suhas during the visit and the administration has assured him that the dashboard would be started soon.

Singh heaped praise on the workers at the centre who are attending hundreds of phone calls from distressed citizens but also told them to be sensitive to every single person that they talk to. 'It's tough for the workers too. They are also impacted by the pandemic and are coming to work at the risk of their health. However, I asked them to ensure that every distressed called is met with extreme sensitivity. These are tough times for everyone,' he said.

Singh said he also asked officials to do an audit of the quantity of crucial medicines, like Remdesivir, which have been distributed or sold by hospitals and take feedback of patients who have been administered these in the wake of claims of shortage of such drugs in the district.

Similar instructions, he said, have been given to officials regarding the availability of medical oxygen at all hospitals, especially those treating COVID-19 patients.

'No doubt this is a difficult time for everyone, but our strength lies in working together to overcome this situation. People are helping one another and every ordinary person is making extraordinary efforts. Our effort is also to provide relief to the people,' the MLA added. Gautam Buddh Nagar, which includes Noida and Greater Noida, is one of the worst-hit districts of Uttar Pradesh due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So far 202 district residents have succumbed to the deadly virus, while over 8,000 are undergoing treatment for it, according to official figures on Thursday. —PTI