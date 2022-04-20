Noida Hospital Operating Without Fire NOC, Claims Official

Noida: The ESIC Hospital in Noida, where the fire broke out on Thursday, was operating without obtaining the mandatory fire NOC, said Dr. Balraj Bhandari, Deputy Medical Superintendent of the hospital. The hospital is located in Noida Sector 24 area. He also said that the process of taking fire NOC is underway. During the time of the incident, there were around 250 people inside the premises of the hospital and also the fire safety alarm system failed in the morning. At least six fire tenders reached the spot to douse the flames, minutes after the incident. No loss of life or injuries have been reported so far. The cause of the fire is yet unknown. ANI