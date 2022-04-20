Noida Farmers Continue To Protest For Increased Compensation

New Delhi: A day after heated face-off between farmers and UP police at Noida authority complex in Noida sector 6, the farmers continued to stay at protest site on Tuesday as efforts to initiate a dialogue between Noida authority and farmers failed.

On Monday, scores of farmers from 81 nearby villages stormed into the Noida Authority complex demanding 64 per cent increase in compensation for acquired land, residential plots of the size equal to 10 per cent of the acquired land, and settlement of issues regarding houses which fall in the abadi land (rural land used for residential purposes).

During the same protest, some farmers broke open two gates of Noida authority complex to get inside.

The increase in compensation amount has been a long-standing demand, but the protest intensified since last week when 11 farmers were arrested.

The efforts to persuade the farmers to end the protest continued on Tuesday.

