Noida Couple Killed In Car Crash Near Mussoorie

Dehradun/Noida: A couple from Noida was killed and two others, including their daughter, were injured on Sunday when their car fell into a gorge near Mussoorie, officials said.

The incident occurred near Kimadi village, around four km from Mussoorie, when the car slipped off the rain-swept road and fell into a deep gorge, State Disaster Response Force sources said.

The deceased were identified as 55-year-old Neeraj Tyagi, a businessman, and his wife Shagun (52), they said. Their daughter Arushi (27) and driver Ashok Kumar (35) were injured and have been hospitalised, they said. The couple, residents of Sector 40 in Noida, were related to BJP leader Rajiv Pratap Rudy as well as JD(U) leader K C Tyagi, family sources said. PTI