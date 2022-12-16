Noida college senior thrashes brutally student during ragging

Noida (The Hawk): In a college in Noida, there has been a case of ragging where a student was viciously beaten by the seniors, breaking his shoulder bone as a result.

The incident was first reported at JSS College, which is close to Sector 58 Police Station.

It was discovered that the victim student was allegedly physically assaulted by his seniors for failing to address them as "sir" and for skipping a "assignment."

Following his injury, the victim was admitted to a hospital, and an investigation was started as a result of a complaint to the police.

In the course of their inquiry, the police discovered that the third-year seniors were making fun of the juniors for failing to complete "assignments" and not addressing them as "sir."

The injured student suffered such severe beatings that his shoulder bone was broken in five different locations.

The four implicated in the "ragging" have all been suspended by the college administration after a case was filed in the matter at Sector 58 Police Station. To apprehend the suspect, a police force has been assembled.

According to the police, the accused will shortly be taken into custody and the appropriate legal action will be conducted against them.

