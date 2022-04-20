Noida Authority Removes Illegal Structures Along City Roads

Noida: The Noida Authority Friday carried out an anti-encroachment drive in the city to remove illegal structures along roads, officials said.

The development comes a day after Uttar Pradesh Industrial Development Minister Satish Mahan visited Noida to review development projects, including those related to roads and traffic. The anti-encroachment drive was carried out in sectors 57, 58, 59 and 60, which house several business entities, an authority official said.

"This is part of an ongoing campaign to remove illegal structures along city roads that lead to traffic congestion and other related problems," a senior Noida Authority official said.

"With the support from local police, we are taking up the clearance in different sectors where concerns have been raised," the officer said. Several shanties, temporary settlements built with asbestos, fast food and snacks stalls, and vendors were removed in the action as bulldozers were deployed for the removal work led by authority officials. During a meeting Wednesday, Mahana was apprised about the wide spread encroachment in several areas of the city. The minister had directed for clearance of illegal structures specially from industrial sectors, while assuring improved action to resolve the perennial problem. PTI