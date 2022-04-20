Noida Authority Allows Home Delivery Of Essentials

Gautam Buddh Nagar: People residing in the area will now be able to get essential commodities at their doorstep as the Noida Authority has allowed retail stores to do home delivery after following proper safety protocol.

The orders were passed by Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari on Thursday morning. Also, several vegetable stalls will be set up in multiple sectors of the region and shopkeepers have been asked to mark places on the roads to make sure that the consumers stand at a distance of at least one meter from each other. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. —ANI



