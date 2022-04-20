Noida admin asks RWAs to decide on entry of maids, dhobis

Noida: The administration in UP's Gautam Buddha Nagar on Wednesday issued guidelines for the residents, and left it on the RWAs to decide on the entry of the maids, car cleaners and dhobis (washermen).

In the guidelines, the administration also said only one rider on a two-wheeler and two passengers along with a driver are permitted in a four-wheeler.

"All non-essential movement will remain strictly prohibited between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. while residents are not permitted to take walks outdoors," the guidelines said.

It says the closure of the inter-state and inter-district borders will remain in force as per previous orders and no relaxation has been made in this regard.

"Considering the diverse views received, it is clarified that RWAs can take a decision, after consulting their respective residents and consensus building, whether to allow or not allow or allow, with conditions, the entry of maid or house help," it said.

If allowed, it will be mandatory that the maid or house help can come only from a non-containment zone.

"One maid can work only in one house. The RWA should make arrangements for thermal scanning of all maids entering the RWA premises," it said.

While the same rules were for staff car cleaners, dhobis and drivers, the order says dhobis are allowed to collect clothes from multiple households provided the same criteria as for maids' entry is fulfilled.

The Gautam Buddha Nagar district, adjoining Delhi, is a red zone.

While the e-commerce is allowed only for essential goods, the construction is only allowed for in-situ activities.

The guidelines also said that the guests are not permitted except in emergency services.

"Residents are advised to not invite guests during the lockdown period."

While the guidelines bar use of common places, it allows the use of elevators with social distancing.

Also, private offices will work with 33 per cent of their total workforce. "They do not require any separate permission for this purpose. They do not need any separate pass; they can go to the office with their valid ID card issued by respective offices."

Similarly those working in industries and government offices need to carry their official ID and no separate pass is required.

The guidelines also said that inside the containment zones, only essential and emergency goods and services are allowed.

"All other permitted activities applicable for the non-containment zone only. No movement of person allowed in and out of containment zones except for medical emergencies and for maintaining supply of essential goods and services," they said.

