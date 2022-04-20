Nodal officers appointed in TN for differently-abled people's vax

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Health Secretary, J. Radhakrishnan in a letter addressed to the Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and district collectors on Thursday said that orders have been issued stating that differently-abled persons may be vaccinated without standing in queue.

At the district level, collectors will be the nodal officer for the vaccination of differently abled persons. In Chennai, the Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation will be the nodal officer.

The health secretary also requested all the district collectors and Greater Chennai Corporation to organise and monitor special camps to provide Covid-19 vaccination to all eligible and willing differently abled persons.

This will also be applicable to differently abled persons living in institutional facilities.

The health secretary also requested the nodal officers to organise camps for the differently abled in coordination with district level officers of the health department and district differently abled welfare officers.

The letter also mentioned that a bi-weekly report be sent to the Commissionerate for Welfare of the differently abled on the status of the camps and vaccination.

—IANS