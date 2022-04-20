Nobody is greater than the game: Anurag Thakur on Virat breaching players' protocol

New Delhi: Reacting to Virat Kohli's controversial meeting with girlfriend Anushka Sharma during an Indian Premier League match, BCCI secretary Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said that the board had followed all the legal procedures regarding the incident. Speaking to media at a press conference, Thakur said that as per ICC's Anti Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU), all the procedures were followed and the player was asked for an explanation. The statement came a day after Indian Premier League (IPL) governing council chairman Rajeev Shukla said there was no need to issue a notice to the batsman as it wasn't a big issue. Shukla said that it wasn't a big issue and there is no need to issue to notice to the batsman as the Board for Cricket Control in India (BCCI) hadn't received any information about the incident from the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB). "There is no need to issue a notice to Virat. If Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) thought there was something wrong, they would have sorted it there itself. Technically, they should not have done that. When the ACB hasn't sent a report to the BCCI, why should we send a notice to Virat? I will ask the players to follow the protocol," he said. Shukla further added, "Anushka wasn't an outsider, but still she should have avoided such a situation." The stylish right-hander broke the players' protocol on Sunday as he was seen alongside his girlfriend during the 55th match of the IPL played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Notably, soon after the Delhi Daredevils batted first and posted a formidable score of 187 runs on the board against Bangalore, there was a rain interruption after Virat and Chris Gayle came to bat in the second innings. As RCB's scorecard read 2/0, the rain Gods intervened and the players went off the field. Within minutes, Kohli was seen in the corridor right next to the VIP box where Anushka Sharma was seated. The 26-year-old then went upto Anushka and the visual was shown on the giant screen in the stadium as well by the host broadcaster. According to the BCCI's Anti Corruption Policy, players are barred from talking or mixing with people when the game is on. Even though there was a rain interruption, the match was not technically over.