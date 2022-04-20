No women in my life were positive about body image: Winslet

Los Angeles: Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet has revealed she struggled to accept her fuller figure during her youth. The "Titanic" star, who has famously embraced her curves throughout her career, said it was something she had to learn on her own as she was only exposed to "damaging" comments about women's bodies as a child, reported Us magazine. "When I grew up, I never heard positive reinforcement about body image from any female in my life. I only heard negatives. That's very damaging, because then you're programmed as a young woman to immediately scrutinise yourself and how you look," she said. Being a mother of three children, including her 14-year-old daughter, Mia, Winslet, 39, decided to take a different approach when raising her children. "I stand in front of the mirror and say to Mia, 'We are so lucky we have a shape. We're so lucky we're curvy. And she'll say, 'Mommy, I know, thank God'," she added. PTI