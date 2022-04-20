    Menu
    No US Senate deal, spy provisions expire at midnight: Lawmakers

    April20/ 2022


    Washington: The US Senate failed Sunday to reach a deal that would prevent key counterterrorism provisions from expiring at midnight, after Senator Rand Paul blocked the chamber from advancing a solution. "The Patriot Act will expire tonight," said Paul, a 2016 presidential candidate, after hours of ultimately fruitless debate on how to get a reform bill across the finish line that would have preserved important national security provisions. AFP

