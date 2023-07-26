No-trust motion collective effort of I.N.D.I.A alliance, LS should take it up Thursday: Cong

New Delhi: On Wednesday, the Congress argued that the no-confidence move against the government is a joint effort by all members of the I.N.D.I.A coalition and requested that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla hear the motion on Thursday.

In an effort to get Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the sensitive Manipur issue, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi filed a no-confidence petition against the Modi government in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday on behalf of the opposition alliance.

After a count showed more than 50 lawmakers supported the motion, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla let it to be voted on.—Inputs from Agencies