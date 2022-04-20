No Toilet? No 'Prem Katha'!

Baghpat: Seeking to uphold the dignity of women, a village panchayat in western Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district decided on Sunday not to marry off their daughters to people in villages where there are no toilets.

Talking about the unanimous decision of the panchayat of Bigwada village in the district, around 40 km from Delhi, village head Arvind declared that those going against the decision will be socially ostracised.

He justified the decision by terming open defecation being against the dignity of a woman."If someone does not have money for construction of a toilet, they could avail benefits of government schemes for the same," he added.