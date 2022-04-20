No Threat To Muslims During 'Dharam Sabha' In Ayodhya: VHP

Ayodhya: Vishwa Hindu Parishad(VHP) has blamed the anti-Ram temple forces for spreading canards about threat to the Muslims in Ayodhya during the VHP sponsored 'dharam sabha' on November 25th.

" No one is scared and no untoward incident is going to happen in Ayodhya on November 25th. The Muslim community is living in Ayodhya without any fear," said VHP spokesperson Sharad Sharma here on Friday. He said that the Ram 'bhakts' are coming here next Sunday just to support the early construction of Ram Temple and will apprise that delay in the matter would not be tolerated now.

"The forces spreading about the threat on the Muslims during the VHP 'dharam sabha' is a conspiracy against the Hindu community and Ram Bhakts as it is done to defame them," he said, while adding that these vested forces are also trying to spread rumour and defame the country in the international arena.

He further said that these forces are trying to create communal tension in the country and they are also responsible for putting spanner on the early construction of the Ram temple.

The VHP spokesperson said that seeing that the Hindu community has united and were supporting the BJP, some opposition political parties are trying to support these vested forces in their evil desire.

"We can assure everyone that the Ram bhakts would raise their demands at the 'dharam sabha' on Sunday and will leave for their destination peacefully," Mr Sharma said. UNI