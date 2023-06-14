No talks on PM face, Opposition meet to focus on finalising common agenda

New Delhi: There will be no talk of a potential prime ministerial candidate at next week's Opposition session in Patna; instead, the focus will be on determining the shared agenda for the parties to work on in advance of the Lok Sabha elections.

There have been no discussions regarding the selection of a prime ministerial candidate, according to sources from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which is hosting the meeting along with its ruling alliance partner in Bihar, the Janata Dal-United (JD-U), in the state capital Patna.

It all starts with the meeting. Unnamed RJD leaders have stated that they will be working towards a unified agenda.—Inputs from Agencies