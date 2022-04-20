No Taker Of Rs 585 Crore!

At a time like now, when there's a mad scramble for, burgeoning rush to "grab" Government funds in all sectors/fields, howsoever small they be, Rs 585 crores are idly lying untouched in National Exchequer with no takers.

The Rs 585 crores in question is meant for MSMEs (micro, small, medium enterprises) in the Union Ministry by same name and so far, only Rs 40 crores out of Rs 625 crores has been taken as loan from the MSMEs ministry.

MSMEs Minister Nitin JayRam Gadkari, himself repeatedly tested in new entrepreneurship and resoundingly successful at that, currently is seriously wondering how come Rs 585 crores are not being touched at a time when there is a serious fund shortage and cash crunch in the country in every sector as in the whole world today.

Small businesses have received a mere Rs 30-40 crore earmarked as 2% subsidy a year after the Government announced the scheme for micro, medium and small enterprises registered to pay GST.

The Interest Subvention Scheme announced last November is meant to provide the subsidy in incremental and fresh term and working capital loans taken from banks and systematically important during a five months of 2018-19 and 2019-20. The Government had allocated Rs 275 crores for the last financial year while another Rs 350 crores are earmarked for the current financial year.

Total: Rs 625 crores.

Financial institutions SIDBI, the agency responsible for implementing the scheme, did not comment when contacted.

Even the government push to public sector enterprises on clearing pending bills of MSMEs has only seen a limited impact. While the corporate sector has estimated dues to Rs 40,000 crores to the sector, at least Rs 15,000 crore in unpaid bills remains at a time when small businesses are complaining of difficulties in getting credit especially from non bank finance companies.

Despite the finance ministry's repeated assurance the government has been unable to put significant pressure on the corporate sector to clear the dues. Even the decision to link the GST network, where data on revenue of companies is available, with Trade Electronic Receivables Discounting (TReDS) has been discussed for over a year and a half, government has failed to put in pace the desired architecture that will not only halp in tracking payments better but will ease loan flow to MSMEs since accurate date will be available.

The law stipullates hefty penalty on late payment to MSMEs but the provision has been hardly invoked by the government. So far Ministry of Corporate Affairs has only collected data pn delayed payments and sought that companies clear the dues at the earliest.

MSMEs Minister Gadkari at the time of writing is seriously inventing practical ways to 'woo' "small industrialists" (that's how he refers to them as they are upwardly looking and ambitious unlike most of the established ones) to partake of the Rs 585 crores at the earliest before the end of current financial year. He is particularly laying stress on Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh etc where there are a lot of wiling entrepreneurs now stalled because of lack of finance, They can easily get finance by availing the booty.