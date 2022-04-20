No Substantial Increase Witnessed In Corona Cases In U'khand; Toll Rises To 1,678









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On February 12, 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 96,722 on Friday as 49 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 93,013 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 648. The state's toll rose to 1,678 as two more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,383. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 63. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has slightly gone up to 96.17 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 23 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar and Nainital followed with 11 and 6 cases respectively. That apart, 4 cases were detected in U S Nagar, 2 Chamoli, one each in Champawat, Pauri Garhwal and Tehri Garhwal and 0 (Nil) each in Almora, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi.