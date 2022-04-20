No Social Distancing, Noida's Bhangel Mandi Shut

Noida: Due to the non-compliance of social distancing in view of the COVID-19 outbreak, Bhangel Mandi, the wholesale vegetable market in Noida, was closed on Tuesday by Municipal Magistrate Umashankar. Earlier, strict instructions were passed by District Magistrate Suhas LY regarding the adherence of social distancing during the operation of all the wholesale markets. The muncipal magistrate took the action as the social distancing norms were not being followed which was leading to crowding in the vegetable market. However, in the hotspots, where societies have been sealed, all the milk, vegetables, fruits and other essential items were being supplied and the city magistrate visited many places to check on this.

"The municipal magistrate also distributed masks and sanitisers to the police personnel and other officers on duty, so that the lockdown system was made absolutely successful as per the intention of the government," Said Rakesh Chauhan, District Information Officer Gautam Buddha Nagar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended the lockdown till May 3 and has asked people to follow the rules of social distancing and lockdown. --IANS