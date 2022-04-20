No Scam In Supply Of Inferior Quality PPE Kits: UP Govt

Lucknow: Facing severe political criticism over supply of inferior quality of PPE kits to the government hospitals, Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday refuted all the charges saying that the PPE kits, which was supplied last year was for prevention of H1N1 virus and not Covid 19.

The matter came into light after a government letter, asking all the hospitals not to use these PPE kits and return them, got leaked. The state government has already ordered an STF probe on the leakage of the confidential letter. State Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awnish Awasthi said here on Tuesday that there was no scam as being claimed by a section of media and others.

"Around 3,500 PPE kits which were purchased as a cost of Rs 115 per kit was to be used for H1N1 virus and were supplied to the hospitals. These purchase were made as per the recommendation of the expert committee and had all approvals . But government decided to withdraw these kits as it was not fit to be used for Covid-19 as it was more deadlier than H1N1," Awasthi said. Now the PPE kits used for Covid-19 has been purchased at a cost of Rs 1,086 per kit. The entire amount of Rs 3.5 lakh, he said, was used for the purchase of 3500 PPE kits which has been withdrawn by the government.

Meanwhile, Principal Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad too said that these H1N1 PPE kits were supplied in October last year when there was possibility of spread of the virus. "The quality of the PPE kits could be gauged with their price as Rs 1,086 per kit used for Covid 19 would be far more of good quality than Rs 115 one used for H1N1," Prasad said . He further said both the kits were purchased as per the norms and there was no lapses in the procedure.

Earlier, after the leakage of the letter on withdrawals of the PPE kits, Opposition leaders including Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and others had slammed the Yogi Adityanath government of playing with the lives of the doctors and other hospital staff fighting with Covid-19 by supplying inferior quality PPE kits. --UNI