No Satisfactory Answers Given Regarding Hapur Gang-Rape Case, Claims NCW Chairman

New Delhi: National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma on Tuesday said she didn't get any satisfactory answer regarding the Hapur gang rape case, hence she has issued a letter to the Uttar Pradesh DGP to take strict and immediate action in the case.

"I didn't get any satisfactory answer that is why I have sent a team to meet the lady, her relatives and the doctors. My first priority is to see if she is being treated well or not. According to Hapur SP, the victim first filed the complaint in 2010. So, our priority is to see what the complaint was, what actions police took on it, or why they didn't take any action. I want to know what situations were created due to which she burnt herself," Rekha Sharma told ANI here.

She also took to Twitter and wrote, "This case is quite different to what media has been portraying. So much social apathy is also the cause of all the pain this woman went through who according to Dr got 35 per cent burns. The fact-finding team headed by Member Rajul Ben Desai met her & detailed report awaited."

Taking suo motu cognizance of the gang rape of a widow in Hapur, the National Commission for Women (NCW) had earlier today issued a letter to the Uttar Pradesh DGP to take strict and immediate action in the case. "The National Commission for Women has come across a media report, wherein it has been reported that the woman who worked as domestic help was allegedly subjected to continuous harassment and gang-rape. It is further reported that when she approached the Hapur police but they refused to register her complaint, the woman has set herself on fire and is battling for her life with 80 per cent injuries," Rekha Sharma said in a letter to DGP OP Singh. The Commission said that it is "seriously concerned" about the rise in crime targeted against women.

"Considering the gravity of the matter and as per our telephonic conversation, it is requested that the matter may be thoroughly investigated and also action be taken against erring officials. A detailed action-taken the report to be sent to the Commission at an early date," the letter further read. On May 11, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal also wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, urging him to ensure the victim gets justice.

"The insensitivity and shameful conduct of the UP police compelled the survivor to immolate herself. She is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi," read the letter. Quoting the victim, Maliwal said that she approached Babugarh police station as well Hapur's Superintendent of Police, but no case was registered.

An FIR was registered against 16 people on May 12 and the matter is being investigated after a video clip of her allegations went viral on social media.