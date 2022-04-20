No RT-PCR test for passengers from other states at airport

Bengaluru: Karnataka State Health Department has made it mandatory for passengers arriving from Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab and Chandigarh to possess RT-PCR negative reports (not older than 72 hrs) have now stopped the process of verification of the same at the airport.

The concerned airways were made responsible to ensure that those who came had a negative report and those who arrived without the report were tested at the airport to prevent further spread.

"Now, as per the ICMR's advisory on COVID-19 testing during the second wave and considering the current situation, the process of verifying the RT-PCR negative test report for individuals arriving from Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab and Chandigarh has been stopped. However, it is mandatory that those with COVID -19 symptoms carry an RT-PCR negative report," according to a circular by the Health Department.

—UNI