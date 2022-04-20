No Romeos, No Love Jihad In West Bengal: Fuming Yogi Adityanath

New Delhi (The Hawk): Come BJP Government in West Bengal, no Romeos will be allowed, they will be clobbered like in UP --- now free of streetside Romeos --- no love jihad in entire West Bengal, according to enraged, fuming Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of UP, campaigning in West Bengal.

According to him, since decades, West Bengal has fully gone astray in matters of Love Jihad, streetside Romeos, Romeo-Juliet, thanks to anti West Bengal parties like CPI(M) that ruled at a stretch for 34 years, followed by the Trinamul Congress now since 2011. Before them, the Congress, United Front Governments were there. None of them ever tightened the leash on the masses against Love Jihad, streetside Romeos having field day in the roads of the state without any check of any kind being fully encouraged by the ruling echelons in the state to hide their worthlessness resulting in the state today being a pure back bencher in the whole country in terms of all round non development of other states.

According to Yogi Adityanath, it is past, history. It will not be repeated after May 2, the day of state assembly election results. After BJP holds reins of the State Government, it will tighten all so called social reins pursued till date, ban them, usher in Naya Paschim Bangal Banaiye, Desh Ke Saath Chaliye. Faltu Romeogiri, Love Jihad Ityadi Bahishkar Hokar Hi Rahega...Naya Bangal BJP Ke Saath.