No River In UP Is Clean: Yogi On Environment Day

Lucknow: Expressing his concern for the threat on environment, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath today admitted that not a single river in the state could be termed as clean. Addressing a function to launch the "Connect with Nature' drive on the International environment day here, Yogi Aditynath said said that everyone should unite to work for rooting out the environment hazards. "I am of firm believe that a person who would be near the nature would live a healthy life and this was the motto of our earlier generation," he said. Yogi Aditynath is celebrating is 45th birthday today, which also coincides with the international environment day. The CM was particularly grateful of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has taken up the issue seriously and has mooted several projects and scheme to preserve the environment. "It should be our aim to take the forest area cover of the state from nine to 15 per cent as all effort should be made to make our surrounding greenery," he added. Warning the people about the environmental hazards, the CM said it is unfortunate that people still go to toilet in open near the rivers and even use soaps for bathing and washing clothes on the river bed. "We should not rely on foreign technology for clean environment but if we undertake the traditional way of preserving the environment then,it is enough to meet the target," he said. Yogi also said that the government will go for a massive plantation drive when each of the 86 lakh farmers, who would get the farm loan waiver benefit would be asked to plant at least 10 saplings each. On the occasion Yogi Adityanath planted a ' Parijat' tree at the Indira Gandhi Pratisthan and later unveiled a mobile app.' Van Mitra' and inaugurated an exhibition on environment. State forest and environment minister Dara Singh Chauhan said that plantation drive was underway from Haridwar to Ballia on the banks of river Ganga ," we would be planting trees on 1000 kms route of the Ganga banks in UP," he added. Several other ministers including two deputy CM's Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma were also present. UP government has taken up a massive programme to plant 6.34 crore of saplings this monsoon starting from today to increase the forest cover of the state. Last year the target was 5 crore saplings. UNI