No respite from rains, 3 more days of rainfall forecast for Andhra

Amaravati: Indicating no respite from rains in Andhra Pradesh, the Met department on Monday forecast thunderstorms with lightning in parts of south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema for three days from Wednesday to Friday.

"Isolated heavy rainfall very likely to occur in south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema," a Met official said.

The Met department predicted similar weather in the south coastal region of the state on Thursday as well.

Meanwhile, the well marked low pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood concentrated into a depression and lay centred over the southeast region of the sea on Monday.

It is very likely to intensify further into a deep depression during the next 12 hours. It is also likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours.

The Met department expects the depression to emerge in Cape Comorin by Thursday morning.

However, no rainfall has been predicted for Monday and Tuesday in Andhra Pradesh.

After the rains caused by the Nivar cyclone, Bhimavaram and its vicinity in West Godavari district, including the villages of Chinamiram, Jakkaram, Bondada, Seesali, Kalla, Kallakuru, Juvvalapalem and others, have seeb two straight days of sunshine.

This has come as a relief as most places in the southern state have seen their maximum temperatures drop by almost 8 to 10 degree Celsius during the Nivar cyclone, compounded by the unusual phenomenon of winter rains.

During that time, almost all the monitored places recorded maximum temperatures of around 23-25 degree Celsius, deviating from the usual 30 degree Celsius plus temperature.

—IANS