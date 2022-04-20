No Respite For Uttarakhand As It Struggles To Check Meteoric Surge In Corona Cases

U S Nagar, Nainital, Dehradun & Haridwar Continue To Be Hotspots



272 New Cases Take Uttarakhand Covid-19 Tally To 5,717, Two More Deaths Today

Dehradun (The Hawk): With a shocking upsurge of 272 COVID-19 cases, Uttarakhand's tally of coronavirus cases shot up to 5,717 on Friday. According to the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government, the tally includes 3,441 cured and recovered patients while 2,176 active cases are there in the state. A total of 62 deaths (today's toll 2) have occurred due to the disease in the State so far, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 38. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 42. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has plummeted to 60.19 percent. District U S Nagar topped the list with an awe-evoking 90 cases, whereas Nainital closed on its heels with 77 cases. Almora, Dehradun and Haridwar brought no solace with no less frightening total of 31, 30 and 29 cases respectively. Apart from the above, 11 cases were detected in Champawat, 2 in Pithoragarh and 1 each in Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi.



