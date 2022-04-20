No Reason To Worry About Oxford & AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine, Says UK Minister

London: British housing minister Robert Jenrick said there was no reason for anyone to be concerned about the data behind the Oxford and AstraZeneca vaccine and said the independent regulator would work to assess it.

"I don't think there is any reason to be unduly concerned," he told Sky News. "We have now written to the body that will independently assess the veracity and the safety of the vaccine. "We have to let the independent evaluation happen now."

Some questions have been raised about the Oxford/AstraZeneca data and the robustness of that result. —Reuters