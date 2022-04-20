No Promise In Manifesto To End Law On Treason: Congress

Lucknow: Congress has alleged that BJP was spreading rumour about Congress manifesto promising about end of the laws on treason, if it comes to power.

"There is no such promise as raised by the BJP leaders and they are only trying to confuse the people. Congress has ended the British time laws and even enacted 2 new laws during the UPA regime for the anti-national elements," claimed senior Congress leader and in-charge of media in Uttar Pradesh Rajiv Shukla here on Thursday.

Mr Shukla, while narrating in detail about the Congress manifesto, however refused to utter a word on BSP president Mayawati or SP president Akhilesh Yadav on their outburst against the party.

"We respect both the leaders and our president Rahul Gandhi has given strict instructions not to make any comment on these leaders," he said.

Claiming that Congress will come back in the state with a bang in the Lok Sabha polls, the Congress leader, who is also the chief of the Indian Premier League(IPL), said BJP's dream to regain the power has already been shattered and their candidates will lick the dust in the hustings.

When his attention was drawn to demand of revival of old pension by the government employees was not mentioned in the manifesto, Mr Shukla said, "Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi have already promised to look into this matter when they come to power."

UP Congress MLA Aradhana Mishra Mona along with several spokespersons of the party were present in the press meet. UNI