No Progress In Setting Up Steel Plant In Bundelkhand

Bhopal: Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Lakhan Patel today raised, in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, the issue of no progress in the setting up of a steel plant in the Bundelkhand Region due to the alleged apathy of the Industry Department.

Raising the issue through a calling attention notice, Mr Patel said that the District Commerce and Industry Centre, Damoh, had allotted land to a company for mining iron and setting up a steel plant but no progress has been made thus far despite the lapse of several years.

In his reply, Industry Minister Rajendra Shukla said that the company has submitted an application for mining lease (ML) after prospecting license (PL). This indicated a probability of obtaining iron ore from the land. Thus, the company would be granted another opportunity.

He said that another company would be invited if no progress is made again.

Earlier, Ms Hina Lakhiram Kanwre (principal-opposition Congress) raised the issue of power being supplied in two shifts in Balaghat. She said that the present arrangement was creating difficulties in irrigation.

In his reply, Energy Minister Paras Chandra Jain said that technical difficulties exist in changing the present arrangement for supplying 10 hours power in two shifts for agricultural purposes. Adequate power was being supplied and no separate provision could be made. UNI