No Politics Involved In Madarsas: UP Minister

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government has clarified that no 'element of politics' was involved in suspending the release of financial grants to madarsas recognised by State Madarsa Education Board. The government said that after an inquiry into the irregularities, the matter would be placed before the cabinet to decide whether to continue financial aid to these madarsas. The state government had ordered the suspension of grants to 46 aided madarsas following detection of financial and other irregularities on Wednesday leading to the controversy. Several thousand madarsas recognised by UP Madarsa Education Board, including some aided madarsas, run the risk of losing recognition as they failed in complying with mandatory directive of the state government for uploading all information on the portal launched by Minority Welfare department in August. There are a total of 19,143 madarsas recognised by the Madarsa Education Board and close to 11,000 have not uploaded their information on the government portal so far. Yesterday was the last day for registration. Around 546 madarsas are aided by the state government. "The Minority Affairs department had issued orders for registration of all recognised and aided madarsas on the portal after the cabinet decided to ensure that the institutions were following government guidelines and relevant rules. The matter will be again put before the cabinet and a decision on these 46 madarsas will be taken,'' said Minority Affairs minister Lakshmi Naryan Chaudhary here today. "There is no cause of concern for madarsas by the government order for registration of all recognised and aided religious educational institutions. In fact, the government is only trying to clear the mess left by the previous SP government which had recognised and included madarsas in aid list without diligence,'' said the minister. Mr Chaudhary further said, "Screening of madarsas will ensure that they did not face any problem in future and were able to devote their time and energy in imparting education to the children.'' The minister said that some other issues relating to madarsas are to be placed before the Cabinet for approval. He said there was litigation over appointment of non-teaching staff by aided madarsas. "The government has decided to amend service rules governing the recognised and aided madarsas with the aim of formulating a clear policy about recruitment of non-teaching staff,''said Chaudhary. In August, the state government had launched a portal for online registration of all state-funded madarsas and those recognised by UP State Madarsa Education Board. It was done following receipt of complaints of irregularities in these institutions. It was decided to make registration online so that details of all madrasas, their management, number of students, number of teachers and non-teaching staff were available online. The government is of the opinion that mandatory registration of these institutions would help checking duplicity of teachers, students receiving scholarship and improving the quality of education. Madarsas also distribute birth certificates to youths who are not even students there and that is why the order claims that the new system would stop such practice. Disbursement of grants to madarsas, disbursement of scholarships and salary to staff would be exclusively done online from November next. Also Madarsa Board examination would be conducted online. All madarsas will be linked with UDISE (Unified District Information System for Education) and October 15 has been set as the last date for registration. UNI