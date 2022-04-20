No Political Talks With Sri Sri: Yogi

Lucknow: Refusing to join the Ayodhya issue for an amicable out-of-court settlement initiated by Art of Living Guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that his meeting with the spiritual guru was not political.

"I have met Sri Sri couple of times in the recent past but we did not talk politics and the discussion only circulated around religious matters," he said.

Talking to reporters here on Sunday, the CM said that like UP government held Investors Summit last month, the religious organisations are also eager to do something in the state and work here.

"My talks with Sri Sri, whom I know for the past several years, only revolved around his religious works in the state," he said.

Recently, Sri Sri, who visited UP just before the Holi, had met Yogi Adityanath in Gorakhpur.

Sri Sri has initiated a formula for out-of-court settlement in the vexed Ayodhya issue. But the spiritual guru's effort received a setback when his Muslim associate Maulana Salman Nadvi backtracked. UNI