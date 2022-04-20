No Political Party, Only Saints Can Construct Ram Temple At Ayodhya: Shankaracharya

Mathura: Rejecting the claim of the Muslim on the disputed structure in Ayodhya and claimed that no political party can construct the Ram temple, Jagatguru Sankaracharya of Dwaraka -Sharda Peth Swami Swarupanand Saraswati said that only saints and sadhus can construct the temple in Ayodhya.

" All the claims of the muslim side about the mosque at Ayodhya will fell flat. Neither Babbar nor Mir Baki came to Ayodhya then how the mosque was built on his name," he questioned .

The Sankaracharya said that the disputed structure ,which was demolished on December 6,1992, had mangal kalash and a picture of Hanumanjee while there was no well for the namaj or a minar for Azan. " These things proof that it was a temple and not a mosque," he said.

Talking to reporters here on Thursday some wrong information was circulated that it was a mosque hence it was demolished as if it would have been a temple ,then Hindus would not have erased it." During the excavation too old statues of God were recovered, which also proves that it was a temple and not mosque," he said.

Claiming that political parties in the government cannot construct a temple as it would come between their oath,taken while becoming a minister. " The Indian Constitution do not allow any government to construct temple ,mosque or church as it is a secular country," he said. However the Sankarachayara on the occasion did not spare the BJP, saying the party aim is to grab power with raking the sentiments of the Hindus while it never promoted the Sanatan Dharma.

He also appealed to the Muslims to leave the claim on the mosque at the disputed site in Ayodhya and make effort to revive all the old mosques in the country which are in dilapidated condition. UNI