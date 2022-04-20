No Police Raid During Night In Normal Criminal Case: Yogi's Instruction To Police

Lucknow: After facing severe criticism on the working style of the Uttar Pradesh police, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed the police not to raid any house in night except in the case of any serious crime.

The direction of the Chief Minister came following the harassment of a family in the state capital on Sunday by the police during a raid in the night.

The Chief Minister said the act of the police in the Ashiyana raid was condemnable. "Except for any serious crime, police should not raid any house in the night in the case of any normal criminal or civil case," he instructed.

He also ordered a probe into the Ashiayana incident where police insulted a family in a civil case matter on Sunday night.

Superintendent of Police (Lucknow North) Anurag Vats has been given charge of the probe and he will submit a report in two days, said a government spokesperson. Meanwhile, in another incident, the Chief Minister has suspended two policemen, who were charged with breaking the nose of a woman during routine vehicle checking in Gomti Nagar area of the state capital on Tuesday.

The spokesperson said he has taken the matter seriously and has ordered a probe. The two police constables concerned have been suspended and ASP Chakresh Mishra would probe into the matter. The suspended cops were reportedly broke the nose of a girl with their lathis when they tried to stop the motorcycle during vehicle checking. The girl was on the back seat of a motorcycle and the policemen aimed the lathi on the driver but he somehow saved himself and the pillion rider girl sustained the blow on her nose. UNI