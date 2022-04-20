No plans to revive RK Films, says Kareena

Mumbai:�It's been over 15 years since RK Films made any films and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals as of now there are no plans of reviving the banner. Time and again there have been rumours that RK Films, the banner established by the late filmmaker Raj Kapoor, will be revived. "There are no plans of reviving the banner. We have not thought about it. My grandfather had made so many films and launched such a good established banner. We made some really good films but at the moment there is nothing happening," Kareena told PTI. Kapoor established RK Films in 1948. The films made under the banner include "Aag", "Barsaat", "Awaara", "Boot Polish", "Jagte Raho", "Shri 420", "Jis Desh Men Ganga Behti Hai", "Mera Naam Joker", "Bobby", "Satyam Shivam Sundaram", " Ram Teri Ganga Maili" and others. When Kapoor died in 1988 in the middle of shooting "Henna", his son Randhir took over the studio. Randhir Kapoor directed "Henna", "Dharam Karam", while Rajiv Kapoor helmed "Prem Granth" and Rishi Kapoor made "Aa Ab Laut Chalen" in 1999 which was the last film made under the banner. The Kapoor family has presided over show business across four generations from Prithviraj Kapoor to Raj Kapoor to his three sons -- Randhir, Rishi and Rajiv -- to Karisma, Kareena and Ranbir Kapoor. "I am a great mix of both my parents (Randhir Kapoor and Babita). I am little bit like my sister (Karisma). I am a true blue Kapoor by heart when it comes to my emotions, physicality, my comic timing, approach, zest and energy towards life," Kareena, 35, said. "I love food and life. I am a positive girl. I am an amalgamation of everyone in my family," she said. Kareena entered filmdom in 2000 with J P Dutta's "Refugee". It's been almost 16 years and the "Jab We Met" actress has entertained the audiences through films like "Aitraaz", "Chameli", "Dev", "Golmaal" series, "3 Idiots", "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" and others. "I don't think there is any worst part of being in the industry today. I am an industry child, I have grown up here and I love films. For me this (films) is my home," she adds. The actress is excited about her next release "Ki and Ka" opposite Arjun Kapoor. The R Balki directed film releases on April 1.