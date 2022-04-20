No Out-Of-Court Settlement With Modi, Yogi At Helm: BMAC

Lucknow: The Babri Masjid Action Committee (BMAC) today said an out-of-court settlement of the Ayodhya dispute was not possible with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Aditya Nath Yogi at the helm of affairs.

"With Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Aditya Nath Yogi at the helm of affairs, there is no hope that justice will prevail with the Muslims. Both of them have been BJP workers and supporters of Ram temple movement," BMAC Convenor Zafaryab Jilani said after a meeting of its office bearers here.

Earlier the prime ministers used to be "neutral" on the contentious issue, he said.

Jilani said the solution to the Babri Masjid title suit can be arrived only through the Supreme Court.

The BMAC meeting was held against the backdrop of the apex court recently asking parties involved to sit together and arrive at a consensus on the issue, which has been dragging on for decades.

"Efforts were made in the past for out-of-court settlement, but proved to be futile," Jilani told the meeting. The BMAC office bearers were also of the view that if the Chief Justice of India or any other judge took an initiative to find a solution to the issue, the Muslims would certainly support the move.

"We are ready if he (CJI) nominates a team for hearing the matter. But out-of-court settlement is not possible. If the SC passes an order in this regard, we will look at it," Jilani had said on March 21, the day the apex court had observed that the matter was "sensitive and sentimental and it is best to settle it amicably.