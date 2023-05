No Out Of Court Settlement On Ram Mandir Issue: RSS Chief

Udupi, Karnataka: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat ruled out possibility of out of Court settlement on Ram Mandir issue.

Addressing Sadu Sants participating in the Dharama Sansad which began in this Temple town yesterday, Mr Bhagwat, without taking name of Art of Living Founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, said "Ek to bohot prasidhha hain jinke baare mein media mein khabar aa rahi hai. Aapko wahan se pata chala, mujhe bhi wahin se pata chala. Aisa hone ka prayaas chal raha tha. Wo bhi mere paas aaye (There is news coming in the media about someone well-known. I got to know from there that something like this is afoot. He also came to me)". "Maine kaha ye hamara kaam nahi hai. Un mahashey ne suna nahin.

Kya unko soojhi, ek karyakram mein main bhi baitha tha aur Acharya Dharmendra ji bhi baithe the. Unhi ke saamne unhone prastaav de diya aur prastaav mein dala ki sabhi paarit karen (I said this is not our job. That gentleman didn't listen. I don't know what came over him- at a function in which Acharya Dharmendra ji and I were present, he submitted a proposal, asking us to pass it as well)." "Maine unse kaha galti se bhi mat kijiye, kam se kam yahan toh mat kijiye, Kyun ki Acharya ji baithe the aur mujhe malum tha wo kya bolenge. Jaise hi unhone prastav dala, Acharya ji khade ho gaye aur 15 vakyon mein prastav dhvastha kar diya (I told him not to do this here at least, because Acharya ji was present and I knew what he would say. The moment that gentlemen submitted the proposal, Acharya

ji dismissed it in 15 sentences)," Bhagwat elaborated.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar voluntered to find a amicable solution and had toured recently to Lucknow and Ayodhya and speak to all major stake holders.

Mr Bhagwat clarified saying that any decision on the issue has to be made by seers and saints who have led the movement. "If anyone wants to make an effort, let them do that. It is a democracy," he added. UNI