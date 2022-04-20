No Other Law Except That Of Quran Is Accepted In Triple Talaq: Azam

Moradabad: Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh minister Mohammad Azam Khan on Friday said that no law except that of Quran would be accepted on the triple talaq matter.

"A man who does not give talaq as per the norms of the Quran is not acceptable. Any law made by any government is not acceptable except what is said in the Quran," he said commenting on passing of Triple Talaq bill in Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Talking to reporters here on Friday, Mr Khan said only the law made by the Quran is accepted everywhere in the world and no other law is acceptable. However, the SP leader admitted that women should get justice and those women deserted by their husbands should be taken care of. "The Muslim personal law too says about justice to the women but how marriage would take place and talaq should be given is totally a religious matter," he said. UNI