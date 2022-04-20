No One Will Starve In UP: Govt

Lucknow: With commitment that that there will be no shortage of essentials and no person will starve, Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday claimed that community kitchens and door to door delivery of food items have ease out the situation for the people during the 21-days lock down in the state.

"The community kitchen has started serving thr people who are starving and till date over 527 kitchens are functioning providing food to 1.37 lakh people on Friday itself," Additional chief secretary, Home, Awnish Awasthi here said.

He said that the people who are on the roads are being fed at every place even as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has appealed to the people to stay at one place and the district administration will take care of their needs. Mr Awasthi said that door to door delivery of food items are also becoming a big success as now the number of delivery van have surge to 26,298 in the state with over 8000 four wheelers reaching the doors of the people .

Besides this , the government has roped in 8833 provision stores to deliver products at the homes while 8852 vans are being used for supply of over 15 lakh liters of milk.

Talking about the supply of food grains through PDS , he said of the total 3.23 crore ration cards in the state , 1.94 crore were given the foodgrains so far besides 70 lakh BPL card holders were given free ration.

The ACS home said that 58,552 gram pradhans were contacted through CM helpline along with 11,000 counselors to aware them about the facilities. Besides 11,900 complaints were resolved which were received through CM Helpine 1076.

Mentioning about the action taken against the offenders of the lock down , he said 4642 FIRs have been registered against 14,115 accused under section 188 of the IPC. Besides 24 FIRs were registered against black marketing. UNI