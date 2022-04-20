No One Will Dare Target BJP Workers Now: UP Minister

Amethi: UP Minister Mohsin Raza said on Sunday that the state government will ensure such stringent punishment for the assailants of BJP MP Smriti Irani's aide in Amethi that no one will dare to target party workers in future. "No one will dare to harass and target our workers. We will ensure strict punishment for the killers. At the moment we are all with the family of the deceased," he told reporters. Mohsin Raza and Smriti Irani not only attended the cremation of the deceased Surendra Singh but also carried the body of the deceased on their shoulders.

Senior police officials from Lucknow also reached Amethi to supervise the investigation.

Barauliya, the village to which the deceased Surendra Singh belonged, is said to be a BJP stronghold and sources say that the BJP got votes from here even when Rajiv Gandhi held the Amethi seat. Surendra Singh, interestingly, had joined the Samajwadi Party on the eve of 2017 Assembly elections but returned to the BJP soon after. Singh was preparing to contest the panchayat elections scheduled to be held later this year and this could have been a motive behind the murder, some said in Amethi. --IANS